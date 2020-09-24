Bruce LOADER

LOADER, Bruce Godfrey:
Passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020. Loved father of Michelle Loader and Adam Loader. Loved Grandfather to Tahlia Hemi, Ashly Hemi, Katelyn Loader, and Jayden Loader. Loved great-Grandfather of Nevaeh George. Messages can be sent to Bruce's family, c/- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011. A funeral service for Bruce will be held in the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Saturday, September 26, at 11.00am.

Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 24, 2020
