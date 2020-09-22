FLETT, Bruce Douglas:

Mieke and family wish to sincerely thank everyone for the cards, flowers, food and kind expressions of sympathy, at the sad and tragic passing of Bruce. All your thoughts and love, at this extremely difficult time, have been a huge comfort to our family. Many thanks to all those who attended Bruce's 'Celebration of Life' service. Your presence truly reflected the love and respect in which Bruce was held. He will always be a very special man and forever missed. A special thank you to the team at Golden Bay Motueka Funeral Services for their wonderful support and compassion at this incredibly challenging time. Please accept this as a heartfelt personal acknowledgement to you all.



