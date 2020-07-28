FLETT, Bruce Douglas:
Passed away tragically as the result of an accident, aged 69. Beloved husband and soulmate of Mieke; Loved dad of Shaun and Jayne, Aidan and Wendy, Shannon and Sarah, and Grace and Mitch; Cherished Grandad of his 9 grandchildren. Treasured brother of Brian and Joy, and Stephanie; and adored son of the late Baxter and Joyse. Funeral service to Celebrate Bruce's life will be held at the Hope Gardens Of Remembrance Chapel, 95 Clover Rd East, Hope, on August 5, 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 28, 2020