Brian TOWSE

Guest Book
  • "rest easy uncle brian. Love always. Rachel xx"
    - Rachel Olliver
  • "Rest easy uncle Brian, you will be glad to see joyce..."
    - Rachel Olliver
  • "Brian and Joyce joined the Nelson Hospital Volunteers n..."
Service Information
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Church of Christ
Death Notice

TOWSE, Brian:
On December 9, 2019, peacefully at Tasman Park Rest Home, aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joyce. Loved father of Bev Johnson, loved grandad of Clinton and Joshua, and loved great-grandad of Jaxson. Loved brother of Margaret and family, and a loved friend of Gary and Dianne George. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Brian Towse, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. A Memorial Service for Brian will be held at the Church of Christ, corner of Croucher and D'Arcy Streets, Richmond, on Sunday, December 15, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 10, 2019
