Passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospital on July 23 2019, in his 75th year. Cherished husband of the late Lyn, much loved father and father-in-law of Grant, Glenn and Leona, and Debbie. Loved granddad to Aliesha and Mathew. Loved brother of Colin, Sherry and Neil. To honour Brian's wishes, a private cremation has been held and a family farewell will be held at a later date. Messages to 12 Magnolia Place, Richmond 7020.
