HARVEY, Brian:
11.1.1939 – 15.10.2019
Passed away, surrounded by his children, at the Flaxmore Rest Home. Loving husband of Patricia, and much loved father of Angela, Rick, Salena and Simon. A much loved father-in-law, Grandad and Great-Grandad. Sincere thanks to the wonderful and loving staff at Flaxmore for their awesome support. A graveside service for Brian will be held at the Marsden Valley Cemetery on Saturday, October 19, at 11.00am, followed by refreshments at the Honest Lawyer, 1 Point Road, Monaco.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 16, 2019