BRIMBLE, Brian Edward:
Passed away peacefully at Springlands Lifestyle Village, Blenheim, on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Carole, much loved father of Gregory, Linda, Amanda, Brodin and Stella. Loved granddad of his 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to 11 Lybster Street, Blenheim 7201. Special thanks to Dr Wegener and Hospital staff. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 233, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim, at 2.00pm on Wednesday, August 19.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 16, 2020