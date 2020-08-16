Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian BRIMBLE. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Springlands Lifestyle Village, Blenheim, on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Carole, much loved father of Gregory, Linda, Amanda, Brodin and Stella. Loved granddad of his 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to 11 Lybster Street, Blenheim 7201. Special thanks to Dr Wegener and Hospital staff. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 233, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim, at 2.00pm on Wednesday, August 19.







BRIMBLE, Brian Edward:Passed away peacefully at Springlands Lifestyle Village, Blenheim, on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Carole, much loved father of Gregory, Linda, Amanda, Brodin and Stella. Loved granddad of his 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to 11 Lybster Street, Blenheim 7201. Special thanks to Dr Wegener and Hospital staff. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 233, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim, at 2.00pm on Wednesday, August 19. Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers