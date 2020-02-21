Acknowledgement

BATCHELOR, Brian:

Dawn, Tony, Gary, and Murray wish to sincerely thank family and friends for the love and support shown to us following the passing of Brian, a very much loved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Thank you to all who attended his funeral service, and for your kind thoughts and the memories you shared with us about him. Thank you also for those who baked, visited, sent cards, and flowers. We really must acknowledge the wonderful care Dad received from Dr Wayne Hurlow, the staff at the Wakefield Medical Centre, and Alistair and the staff at Marsden House. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation and gratitude.



