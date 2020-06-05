FLEMING, Brett Allan:
Tragically taken from us on May 23, 2020, as a result of an accident, aged 52. Dearly loved son of Judith and Richard. Loved husband of Ayelet. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Rochelle and Isaiah. Adored uncle of Ella, Michaela, Devontaye and Zoey. A private Chapel service and cremation has been held with the nature of a memorial to be held in Auckland at a later date to be confirmed. Messages to [email protected] and/or [email protected] gmail.com
Published in Nelson Mail on June 5, 2020