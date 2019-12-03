Brenda MCKEOWN

McKEOWN,
Brenda Joyce (nee Inwood):
Passed away peacefully in the company of family at Wellington Hospital on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Aged 76 years. Loved and loving wife of Archie for 46 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Paula, and Jocelyn and Chris. Adored Nana to Patrick and Emma; and George and Molly. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Roger and Doris, and loved auntie to Michael and Megan and their families. Sister-in-law to Gerry (Scotland). Thanks to Wellington Free Ambulance, Life Flight and Wellington Hospital for their care and attention. A memorial service for Brenda will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brenda's memory to the Wellington Free Ambulance and/or Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the Chapel.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 3, 2019
