GARDINER,
Brenda Margaret
(nee Rawlings):
Peacefully at Stillwater Lifecare on Tuesday, September 22, 2020; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Loved and cherished mum of Graham and Carolyn, David, Nicola and Phillip. Loved grandma of Tim, Kate, and Georgia. The Gardiner family wish to thank the wonderful teams at Stillwater Lifecare and Wensley House for their genuine love and compassion shown to Brenda. A service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held at Gardens Of The World, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, Nelson, on Friday, October 2, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation at the Hope Garden of Remembrance Crematorium. Messages to the Gardiner Family c/- 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 25, 2020