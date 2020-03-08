ROGERS, Bonnie Violet:
3.4.1985 - 3.3.2020
Suddenly as a result of a tragic accident. Loving partner to Dan Adams, dearly loved daughter of Yvonne and Roger Ashworth, Kim and the late Warren Rogers. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Reece and Alex and auntie to Ollie Rogers. Stepsister to Aron and Jordie, Jon and Glen Ashworth. Loved granddaughter to Pam and Barry Lane, the late Ernie Rose and the late Margaret and Maurice Rogers. Messages can be sent to the Rogers family, c/- Shone and Shirley, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011, or made online at www.shoneandshirley.com.
Wherever I Go, Whatever I Do,
Memories Keep Me Near You.
A Service to celebrate Bonnie's life will be held at Washbourne Gardens, 1.00pm on Thursday, March 12, followed by private cremation.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 8, 2020