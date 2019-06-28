WATSON, Bob (Snog):
Passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019, following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Brenda. Dearly loved Dad and father-in-law of Rachel and Wayne; Sonya and Hamish; Lana and Nick, and much loved grandad to his 7 grandchildren. Messages c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online at bit.ly/bwatson2606 A service of celebration for Bob will be held at Greenmeadows Community Centre, Main Road, Stoke, on Monday, July 1, 2019, commencing at 1.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 28, 2019