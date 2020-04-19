CHING, Bob
(Robert Allan):
26.9.1947 - 19.4.2020
In his 73rd year. Loved husband and best mate of Linda. Loved Dad of Diane and Baeden, and Cathy and Mike. Loved Pa of Je-Anne and Simon, and step-dad of Karle, and Quinn. Loved Grandad and Great-Grandad.
'Sail away on your
last voyage Chief'
Unfortunately due to the current restrictions, there will be no service. Bob will be interred at Marsden Valley Cemetery on Tuesday, April 21, at 11.00am. Please join us from wherever you are in observing a moments silence in remembrance of his life.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 19, 2020