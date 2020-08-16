Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill WHEELER. View Sign Death Notice



On August 15, 2020 died peacefully at Oakwoods, in his 100th year. Dearly loved and admired by all who knew him. Beloved husband of the late Margaret and dearly loved father of Sue and Geoff Cooper (Nelson), and Robert and Jane Wheeler (UK). Much adored GPA of Sarah and Kelvin, Ben and Milly, Holly and Nick, Rebecca and Adam, Lucy and Freddie, and Jimmy and Freya. GGP of Oliver, Alex, Zach, Harvey, Hudson, Sully, Juniper, Martha, and Effie. We would like to express our very sincere thanks to the staff of Oakwoods, all of whom have always shown genuine love, care and empathy for Bill. They have been a big part of all our lives for the last 20 years and as a family we are most grateful and indebted to the whole Oakwoods community. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

A life well lived in both England and New Zealand.

A great innings Bill, well done.

To honour Bill's wishes a private cremation has taken place.







Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 16, 2020

