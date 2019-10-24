BARKER, Bill
(Aubrey William Ronald):
21.1.1928 - 21.10.2019
Passed away peacefully, at home, early Monday morning.
"A Life Well Lived
A man well loved and loving
A dear husband, the wind beneath my wings"
A celebration of Bill's life will be held next Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 1.00pm, at the Puramahoi Hall, followed by afternoon tea, and a natural burial at Rototai Cemetery. Friends of Bill and Morfydd are most welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Parkinson's New Zealand" 0800 473 4636. Messages to 53 Upper Tukurua Road, 7182.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 24, 2019