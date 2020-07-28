EATHORNE,
Bevan Douglas John:
Bevan suddenly left our world on July 22, 2020. Much loved and lifetime husband of Sally, wonderful father to Steph and Scott (Melbourne), brother of Russell and John (Perth). The rugby, fishing and golfing world will have a huge loss. Although a lovely thought, no flowers please. Messages may be sent to The Eathorne Family, PO Box 7103, Nelson 7040. Due to the current travel restrictions a service for Bevan will take place at a later time. Details to be advised.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 28, 2020