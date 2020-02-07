PAGE,
Betty Barbara (nee Wright):
Passed away suddenly but peacefully in Nelson, on February 6, 2020, aged 94. Dearly loved wife of the late Bryan, and mother to Gwenda and Greg, Mary and Mike, Des and Chris. Much loved Nana to Dean, Evan, David, Ginny, Rebbecca and Angela (deceased). Adored Old Nana to her 8 great-grandchildren Paige, Brooke, William, Keidis, Belle, Joel, Amy and Jasmine. A private cremation has been held with a memorial service to follow at a later date in Auckland. Communications to 702 Atawhai Crescent, Nelson. Thanks to the staff at The Wood Retirement Home for their care and support.
Betty is finally reunited with her beloved Bryan.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 7, 2020