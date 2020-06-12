MUNTZ, Betty Irene:
Passed away peacefully at Stillwater Lifecare on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in her 99th year. Loved wife of the late Francis, loved mother and mother-in-law of Margaret and Allan Jenks (Nelson), Allan and Glenys Muntz (Fielding). Loved Nana of Michelle, Kerry, Martin and Aaron, and loved Grans to their children, Riley, Cullen, Brayden, Caleb, Micah and Whynta. Messages can be sent to The Muntz Family, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7040. A funeral service for Betty will be held at the Richmond Baptist Church, 123 Salisbury Road, Richmond, on Tuesday, June 16, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Marsden Valley Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 12, 2020