MacLEOD, Betty:
It is the wish of the late Jan Macleod to help us all remember her Mother Betty (Sylvia) Macleod on August 4, of her passing in 2010, aged 86. Betty worked at the Nelson State Theatre for 26 years. We also remember Jan's father David (Tunk) Macleod who managed the Custom House and the Post Boy Hotel for many years. Both were originally from Dunedin and raised their family in Nelson.
Loved and missed by Liz Macleod, Haven Macleod-East of Nelson and Dave and Aurora Macleod and Katrina Benecke of Queenstown.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 2, 2019