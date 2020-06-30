Betty HOPE

Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

HOPE, Betty:
On June 27, 2020, peacefully at Bethsaida Rest Home, aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late Ian, and a loved mother and mother-in-law of Alan, Colin, Donald, Barry and Susan, and the late Graeme. Messages to 22 Morven Lane, Blenheim 7272 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Special thanks to the caring staff of Bethsaida Rest Home. In accordance with Betty's wishes a private service will be held. Any person wishing to attend please phone or text to 0225641858.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 30, 2020
