DI LEVA, Betty Eileen Mary
(nee Thomas):
Peacefully at The Wood Retirement Home on Thursday, November 5, 2020; aged 86 years. Devoted wife of John for 62 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Philip, Jo-Ann and Lester, Paula, Richard and their respective partners. Grandmother of Darren, Melissa, Hannah, Jordan, Timothy, Michael, and Alistair. Great-grandmother of River Rose. Betty's family want to thank the wonderful team at The Wood Retirement Home for their love and care of Betty.
After a courageous battle,
she is now at peace.
As per Betty's wishes a private family service was held on Tuesday, November 10, followed by interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery. Communications to the Di Leva Family, c/- 33 Grove Street, The Wood, Nelson 7010.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 10, 2020