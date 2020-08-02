Betty COLLINS

Death Notice

COLLINS, Betty:
15.10.1930 - 28.07.2020
Passed away in Motueka, in her 90th year. Dearly beloved wife and precious soulmate of Pat, loved Mum of Rodger (deceased), Colin, Lyn and Steven, loved step-mum of Katrine and Peter, and Michael and Julie, sister of Ethene and Rob Gibbs (deceased), hugely loved by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital, especially the 'Freesia' wing, for their loved and care of 'Bet' over the past few months. In accordance with 'Bet's' wishes a private funeral service has been held.

Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 2, 2020
