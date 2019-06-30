POWELL,
Bettina Ann (Tina):
Passed away peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice aged 55 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Warren and superb mum of Oliver and Elliot. Loved daughter of the late Newton and Shirley Stratford, sister and sister-in-law of Adrienne and David, Murray and Viv, Stewart and Linda, and Robyn. A gifted artist and inspirational educator to thousands of children. Now at peace after a hard-fought battle. In lieu of flowers for the family, please donate to Te Omanga Hospice. A private burial has taken place at Makara Natural Cemetery. A public farewell will be held at 11.00am, on Thursday, July 4, at Petone Baptist Church, 34 Buick St. Please bring a few garden flowers, if you have them, to add to a floral tribute which will be taken and spread over her grave. Some garden flowers will be available at the church.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 30, 2019