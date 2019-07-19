HOFBERG, Bernt Erik:
Passed away peacefully in Nelson on Friday, July 12, 2019, aged 70. Loved father and father-in-law of Eva, Kenneth, Inger and Stefan; loved brother and brother-in-law to Bosse, Ing-Marie and Tony. Loved Grandad (morfar) of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Sweden. Treasured uncle to Alex, Oliver and Max. Loved by Mila. Loved and treasured by many friends and extended family members who have been a part of, and touched his life.
Always Remembered.
A Memorial to celebrate and remember Bernt's life will be held at a later date. Messages to Ing-Marie Shallcrass, 251D Bridge Street, Nelson, or [email protected]
Published in Nelson Mail on July 19, 2019