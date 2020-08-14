HOWARTH,

Bernard (Bernie):

October 4, 1928 -

August 13, 2020

Peacefully at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village on Thursday August 13, 2020; aged 91 years. Beloved husband, best friend and soulmate of the late Joan for 70 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Pam and Trevor, Viv and Leigh. Much loved Grandad of Vincent, Samantha, James, and Anthony. Loved great 'Grandad Bernie' to Madeleine, and Charlotte. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Ernest Rutherford Resthome for all their care and compassion for Bernie - greatly appreciated by all his family. A service to remember Bernie's life will be held at Waimea Richmond Funeral Home, 24 Champion Road, Richmond, on Tuesday, August 18, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John's Ambulance may be left at the service.

"Your memory we will always treasure and in our hearts you will stay forever"





