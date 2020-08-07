JANSEN-HENDRIKS, Ben:
Passed away at his home in Anakiwa on Sunday, August 2, 2020 with family at his side. Loved husband of Netty, loved father and father-in-law of Eric, Pauline, Amy and Stuart, loved Opa of Hanna. Messages can be sent to Ben's family c- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011, or made online at www.shoneandshirley.com A private family service for Ben has been held. Ben's family wish to thank the First Response Units of Linkwater, St John Ambulance, Marlborough Police, and the Nelson Rescue Helicopter.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 7, 2020