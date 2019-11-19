BLACK, Belinda Anne
(neé Gresson):
Peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, aged 82 years. Much loved wife of William (Bill) Black, and of the late Tim Lawrence, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Beck and Henry Bell, Alastair (At) and Sue Lawrence, and Emma and James Blake, grandmother of Milly and Andy, Emma, Harry; Humphrey, Georgie; George, Sam, and Rosa, great-grandmother of Sylvie, and loving sister and sister-in-law of Tony Gresson, Betsy and Michael Benjamin. The Funeral service for Belinda will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, 8 Tui Street, Fendalton, Christchurch, on Friday, November 22, at 11.30am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 19, 2019