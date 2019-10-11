BEUZENBERG, Belia:
Peacefully on October 8, 2019, at Cashmere View Rest Home, aged 89 years. Dearly loved by her children; Evelyn, Yvonne, Stephen, Miranda, Erica (deceased), Alan, Veronica, and their partners, and her grand and great grandchildren, and also much loved by her late brother Leen and his family, Gerti, Inge and Barbara and their partners and children. A kind, gentle, loving mother who led her family with great integrity and dignity and who will be dearly missed. The family will hold a private celebration of her life. Please send messages directly to family, or c/- the Beuzenberg family, PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640, or [email protected]
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 11, 2019