Acknowledgement

DUNN, Beatrice:



The Dunn family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all our extended families, relations, neighbours and friends, who helped and supported us in so many different ways prior to and after our mothers passing, we are truly appreciative. Thank you to the medical staff, Doctors, Nurses and all the angels at Bethsaida who cared for and treated Beatrice with such love and dignity. We also wish to personally acknowledge the team at Sowmans who worked hard to ensure mum had her 86th birthday at home with us.



