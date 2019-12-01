Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Renwick Anglican Church 54 High Street Renwick View Map Death Notice



(nee Flowers):

On her 86th birthday, 29 November 2019. In the loving care of Kerry, Kathy and Julie; the amazing staff at Bethsaida and Dr Scott Cameron. Dearly loved wife of the late John Henry. Loving and loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynne and Donald Vincent, Adrian and Melva, Kerry and Sue, Greg and Daryl, Kathy, Julie and Terry Phillips. Treasured Mardi of her many Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren. A loved and very special friend of Raewyn and Vicki. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Life Flight Trust, PO Box 14448, Kilbirnie, Wellington, would be appreciated. Messages to 139 Tyntesfield Road, R.D.6, Blenheim, where Beatrice will be with her family and friends until her Funeral service, to be held at the Renwick Anglican Church, 54 High Street, Renwick at 11.00am, on 3 December, followed by a private cremation.







DUNN, Beatrice(nee Flowers):On her 86th birthday, 29 November 2019. In the loving care of Kerry, Kathy and Julie; the amazing staff at Bethsaida and Dr Scott Cameron. Dearly loved wife of the late John Henry. Loving and loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynne and Donald Vincent, Adrian and Melva, Kerry and Sue, Greg and Daryl, Kathy, Julie and Terry Phillips. Treasured Mardi of her many Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren. A loved and very special friend of Raewyn and Vicki. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Life Flight Trust, PO Box 14448, Kilbirnie, Wellington, would be appreciated. Messages to 139 Tyntesfield Road, R.D.6, Blenheim, where Beatrice will be with her family and friends until her Funeral service, to be held at the Renwick Anglican Church, 54 High Street, Renwick at 11.00am, on 3 December, followed by a private cremation. Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers