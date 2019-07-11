SMOUT,
Barry William (Buck):
On July 10, 2019, peacefully at Nelson. Dearly loved husband of Ivina and the late Margaret. A loved father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Aged 74 years. Messages c/- 82 Whitby Road, Wakefield 7025. The friends of Buck are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be held at Marsden House, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Saturday, July 13, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Fox Hill Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 11, 2019