GOLLOP, Barry Albert:
On June 22, 2019, at Malvina Major Retirement Village, aged 77 years. Loved father of Glenn, Craig, and Blair and Rachael. Love grandfather of August, Lockie and Isla. Loved brother of Judy and the late Bob, Jan and John, David and Lu. Loved Uncle of Sheryl, Angela, Kevin, and Allison and their families. A service for Barry will be held in the Telford Room, Trentham Racecourse, Racecourse Road, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 25, 2019