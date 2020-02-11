Barry COOK

COOK, Barry James:
Passed away on February 8, 2020, aged 73 years. Best friend of Gail. Loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Terry, Michael and Annie (all of Canada), and Simon (Australia). Grandad of Scott, Daniel, Jason, Kaitlyn, Louanna and Mateo. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Maureen (USA), Gayelle and Denis Gay, Murray and Fiona. In lieu of flowers, at Barry's request, donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be greatly appreciated. A Memorial Gathering to celebrate Barry's life will be held at the Greenmeadows Centre, Main Road Stoke, on Friday, February 14, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 11, 2020
