CARLEY, Barry:
21.03.1937 - 18.09.2019
Born Sheffield, England. Cherished and loved husband to Jean Carley for 59 years. Beautiful dad to Georgie Fry and Richard Carley. Exceptional father-in-law of Mark Fry, and the best 'Gramps' in the world to Alex, Liam and Eve Fry.
A true gentleman and brave fighter until the end.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the doctors and nurses of the Nelson/Tasman Hospice for their love and support you all gave to Barry and his family. So many of you helping to make the end of Barry's life so special and dignified. At the request of family, a private cremation has been held.

Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 30, 2019
