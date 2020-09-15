ATKINS, Barry Clive:
RAF G1937115 CPL,
RNZAF 790803 LAC.
On September 10, 2020, Barry sadly passed away at home, aged 77 years. Very much-loved husband and soulmate to Gill. Brother to Wendy Atkins, brother-in-law to Wendy and Brian, David and Liz, and Ted and Jen (UK).
He will be so Sadly Missed
A special thank you to all the emergency staff that attended to Barry. Messages may be addressed to the Atkins family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Barry's life will be held in the St Francis Hall, Holy Trinity Avonside, 168 Stanmore Road, Avonside, Christchurch, on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 3.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 15, 2020