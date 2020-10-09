SMITH, Barbara June:
10.8.1932 - 6.10.2020
Loved wife of Ken (deceased). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ron and Pat (Aust), Sid (deceased), Nick (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Vicki and Gordon, Adele, Ian and Tracey, Shane and Bec. Loved Nana to Damien, Amber, Lawson, Jake, Ollie, Mason. Great-Nana to Lylah.
Sadly missed by all.
Many thanks to Nelson Hospital for the wonderful care. A private cremation has been held as per Barbara's wishes.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 9, 2020