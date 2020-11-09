Barbara PIRIE

Death Notice

PIRIE, Barbara:
Barbara passed away November 5, 2020, after a short illness at Stillwater Gardens, Richmond, aged 97, two days short of her 98th birthday. Much loved wife of Noel (deceased), and mother of Pauline and Peter Lyon, Ian and Annie Pirie; grandmother of Peter and Janet Roberts, Wayne Roberts and Jody, Rachel Lyon, Hamish and Jane Pirie, Elizabeth and Cameron Glass. Barbara was a great-grandmother to 14 children. Barbara was farewelled privately in Nelson on November 9, 2020, and her ashes will be returned to Hawkes Bay.

Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 9, 2020
