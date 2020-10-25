PERKINS, Barbara Ann:
Peacefully at Ernest Rutherford on Saturday, October 24, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter; cherished mother of Lisa and Paul, the late Carolin, and the late Andrew; loving grandmother of Jack, Luka, and Sarah (Germany); special aunt to Susan Nixon-Harris and the Harris family.
Deeply missed by all.
Messages c/- Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, 7010. The funeral service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at Marsden House on Thursday, October 29, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 25, 2020