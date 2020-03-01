ORR (BYERS), Barbara Ann
(nee Tate/Meldrum):
Passed peacefully after a long battle with heart disease on February 28, 2020. Dearly loved and treasured mother of Joy, Shirley, Aleck, Jeanette and Kim all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Rest in peace beautiful angel you will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service at 11.00am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Shone & Shirley, Tahunanui Drive, Nelson.
Special Mention: We wish to thank the staff at Kensington Court Rest Home for their loving, compassionate care of our precious mother.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 1, 2020