HARTE, Barbara Joyce:
Died peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020, aged 86. Loved wife of John (Jack), dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Nigel and Cynthia (Minneapolis USA), Gillian and Gerry Lake (Christchurch) and Philippa and Roy Dawson. Adored granny of Briar, Meg, Jess, Rachael, Finella, Tim, and Beckie. Treasured great-granny of Thea, and (Sam) who is on the way. Messages can be sent to 8/309 Wakefield Quay, Nelson 7010 or made online at shoneandshirley.com
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at the Shone and Shirley funeral chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Tahunanui, at 2.00pm on Friday, September 4.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 1, 2020