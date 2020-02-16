STANILAND, Audrey Marion
(nee Heseltine):
Passed away peacefully at Oakwoods Retirement Village on February 15, 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Cherished mother of Helen, Robert and Judith. Mother-in-law of Christine Bell, Steve Johnston and formerly John Cameron. Grandmother of Angela, Matthew, James, Anita, Alison, Peter, Jessie, and Sam. Great-Grandma of Ella, Oscar, Jack, Luke, Willy, Gabriela, Audrey, Archie, June, and Harvey. Audrey was a prodigious craftsperson and amateur artist. At Audrey's request a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 16, 2020