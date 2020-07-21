HODDER, Audrey Margaret:
On July 19, 2020, at Mayfair Rest Home, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lindsay and Helen, and Gary and Katy, loved nana of all her treasures, Kelly, and Alan; Fleur, and Nicholas, and loved sister and sister-in-law of Colin and Helen, Graham, Doug and the late Joyce. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Audrey Hodder c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Audrey will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Monday, July 27 at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 21, 2020