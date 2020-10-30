HAMILTON,
Audrey (nee Pollock):
Passed away peacefully in Nelson, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Colin (Collie), loved and devoted mother and mother in-law of Ian and Jenny Hamilton (Invercargill), Sue and Richard Vincent (Christchurch), Jenny and Dave Dilley (Hamilton), Karen and Kerry Wright (Hamilton), and Tony Hamilton (Nelson). A very dearly loved and special Nana and Great-Nana.
A true inspiration to her family who she loved so much.
Audrey's family want to thank the wonderful team at Summerset Village for their love and care of Audrey. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held at the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, at 1.30pm on Monday, November 2. Messages can be sent to the Hamilton family, c/- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011, or online at
www.shoneandshirley.com
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 30, 2020