BAKER, Audrey (Ruth):
Died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Loved wife of the late Jeff Baker, loved mother and mother in-law of Todd and Anne, Scott and Nicky, Lynn and Chris, Keith and Tina, and loved grandma of Samantha , Alana and also Angus and Cheyenne. Messages can be sent to the Baker family, c/- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011 or made online at www.shoneandshirley.com A service for Ruth will be held at the Shone and Shirley Funeral Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Tahunanui, TODAY (Friday, May 22), at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Seaview Cemetery.


Published in Nelson Mail on May 21, 2020
