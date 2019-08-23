Acknowledgement

LUMSDEN, Aubrey Zillah:

Tim, and Paul Lumsden, and Jan Birdling, wish to thank everyone that sent cards, baking, flowers, and kind thoughts to them and their families on Aubrey's passing. The family would like to acknowledge the care given by Dr Jo Knight, and the staff/carers at Ernest Rutherford Medical Unit. The understanding and the love and care you gave Aubrey was exceptional, you are very special people. Also to Lyndsay Pyers and Marsden House for the professional care they gave. Thank you all for the love and support that sustained us during our sad loss of our beloved Aubrey. As we do not know all your addresses, please accept this as our personal thank you.



