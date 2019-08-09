LUMSDEN, Aubrey Zillah:
Reg No 819395 WWII WAAC Lance Corporal. Born May 31, 1922 - passed away August 8, 2019. Aged 97. Dearly loved wife of the late Squadron Leader Ken Lumsden. Dearly loved Mum of Tim, and Paul Lumsden, and Jan Birdling. Loved mother-in-law of Trish Lumsden and Dave Birdling. Loved Nana of Gavin Lumsden, Glenn and Veronica Phipps, Michael and Devon Lumsden. Nanny Panny of Makau. Special family friend of Lyn Lumsden and John Phipps. Special Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Aub's farewell service will be held at the Hope Gardens of Remembrance Crematorium Chapel, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Monday, August 12, at 10.30am. All messages to Jan Birdling, 5 Elmsdale Close, Richmond 7020.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 9, 2019