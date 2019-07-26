EMERY, Aub:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Shellharbour, (Australia). One day after his 92nd birthday. Loved husband for 59 years of Evelyn (nee Bush). Adored father of his 5 daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Ron Munro, Lyn Emery and Andrew Perrin, Shirley and Graham Vercoe, Jan Emery and Paul Hargreaves, Karen Emery and David Jordan. Much loved "Aubey" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"A true Gentleman"
A celebration of Aub's life has been held in Australia. Messages can be sent to: 4 Chelsea Avenue, Richmond, Nelson.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 26, 2019