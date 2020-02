BARDEN, Arnold Allan:

On Friday Mum and I had our Dad cremated. He wanted no fuss, no fanfare, and that's what we did. On Thursday, February 13, 2020 he passed away, 82 years old. Our family loved him and said their goodbyes, knowing he is at peace, and finally with no more pain. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Cairnfield House who cared so well for him in his last few months.

He was a man of many skills, a great friend to so many.

R.I.P. Dad