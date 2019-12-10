RODICK,
Antony Preston (Tony):
On November 29, 2019, aged 74, from a motorbike crash in Santiago, Chile. Much loved dad, stepdad and dad-in-law of Monica and John, Teresa and Vince, Mark and Annette, Dean, Joanna and Damon. Loved granddad of Hayley, Brendon, Kyra, Craig, Shaun. Loved son of Madge and Bill. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rob and Cassie, and Mick. Loved step-granddad of Mheila, Josiah and Bella. Great friend of Sheila, Judy and many many more. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at the Boathouse, 326 Wakefield Quay, Nelson, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 3.00pm onwards. No flowers please.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 10, 2019